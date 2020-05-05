Otis Elevator confirms COVID-19 case at Florence factory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Otis Elevator has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their factory in Florence.
The employee who tested positive is in quarantine at home and employees have been notified, the company said.
Otis Elevator sent the following statement to News13:
