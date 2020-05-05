Otis Elevator confirms COVID-19 case at Florence factory

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Otis Elevator has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their factory in Florence.

The employee who tested positive is in quarantine at home and employees have been notified, the company said.

Otis Elevator sent the following statement to News13:

Earlier today, Otis learned of a confirmed COVID-19 case at our Florence, S.C. factory. We are providing our full support to the employee who is currently in quarantine at home and receiving appropriate medical care.

 Upon receiving this information we activated our procedures for notifying and monitoring our employees and the people our teams interact with in business settings. We are communicating frequently with our employees regarding personal health and hygiene and social distancing practices in accordance with CDC guidelines, and we are thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing our work areas on a regular basis. Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting an additional deep cleaning of the facility prior to resuming manufacturing operations on Thursday, May 7.

 The health and safety of our employees, customers and the people who rely on our products and services is always our first priority.

