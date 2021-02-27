Over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC; 27 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,086 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 27 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 441,697, probable cases to 71,598, confirmed deaths to 7,528, and 949 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 7

Dillon – 4

Florence – 17

Georgetown – 6

Horry – 69

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 5

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 5.1%

For more information, please click here.