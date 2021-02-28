Over 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in SC; total nears 450,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,197 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 444,207, probable cases to 72,616, and confirmed deaths to 7,578.

The percent positive for Saturday is 7.0%. Note: DHEC has implemented a new method for calculating percent positive. Although rates seem lower, spread is still high. Click here for more information.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 3

Dillon – 7

Florence – 14

Georgetown – 14

Horry – 82

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 4

