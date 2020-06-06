Over 1,370 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has updated its COVID-19 case count for the state.

As of Saturday, there have been 34,625 total cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 992 total deaths, according to NCDHHS.

1,370 cases of the virus were reported Saturday.

According to Robeson County’s latest update, 945 total county residents have tested positive for the virus since March 21. 28 of those cases have resulted in death, the county’s health department said.

As for other nearby counties, NCDHHS reports the following totals:

Brunswick County: 133 total cases, 3 total deaths

Columbus County: 361 total cases, 27 total deaths

Cumberland County: 768 total cases, 26 total deaths

Scotland County: 95 total cases, 0 deaths

