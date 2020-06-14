Over 1400 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in NC

Courtesy: NC Department of Health and Human Services

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department (NCDHHS) reported 1,443 positive coronavirus cases Sunday.

It brings the total to 44,119 confirmed cases in the state.

NCDHHS also reports 1 new death bringing the total to 1,109 deaths.

Robeson County has seen a total of 1,056 cases, according county’s latest update which was released Friday.

The state health department reports the following data for other nearby counties: