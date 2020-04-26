Over 200 new COVID-19 cases announced in SC, 8 more deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
SCDHEC also reported eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174, according to DHEC’s numbers.
The deaths were in six elderly individuals from Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), and Richland (1) counties and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton (1) and Greenville (1) counties, according to SCDHEC.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
- Abbeville (3)
- Anderson (7)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (2)
- Berkeley (1)
- Charleston (10)
- Clarendon (8)
- Darlington (1)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (1)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (24)
- Greenville (43)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (2)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (3)
- Lancaster (3)
- Laurens (7)
- Lexington (12)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (2)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (2)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Pickens (5)
- Richland (50)
- Saluda (7)
- Spartanburg (7)
- Sumter (1)
- Williamsburg (11)
- York (4)
DHEC’s Public’s Health Laboratory has conducted 14,029 tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday, the agency said. Of these tests, 1,801 were positive and 12,228 were negative. Combining private labs, 50,761 total tests have been done in the state.
|Total tests:
|50,761
|Public Health Lab tests:
|14,029
|Public Health Lab backlog:
|0
|Public Health Lab results:
|24 – 48 hrs
|Hospital beds utilized:
|6,448
|Beds available:
|4,940
|Calls to Care Line:
|20,170
As of Sunday morning, there were 4,940 hospital beds are available and 6,448 being used, which is a 56.6 percent utilization rate.
