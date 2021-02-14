Over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus in SC; close to 200 in Horry County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,735 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 76 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 426,580, probable cases to 60,713, confirmed deaths to 7,149, and 849 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 13

Dillon – 20

Florence – 66

Georgetown – 12

Horry – 190

Marion – 25

Marlboro – 14

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 11.4%

For more information, please click here.