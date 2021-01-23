Over 3,000 coronavirus cases in SC on Saturday; 167 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,435 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 63 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 373,399, probable cases to 40,390, confirmed deaths to 5,855, and 624 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 40

Dillon – 24

Florence – 85

Georgetown – 18

Horry – 167

Marion – 11

Marlboro – 19

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 23.7%

For more information, please click here.