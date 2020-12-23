More than 3,500 new coronavirus cases announced by DHEC on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,599 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 49 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 261,024, probable cases to 21,206, confirmed deaths to 4,651, and 377 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 49

Dillon – 12

Florence – 198

Georgetown – 32

Horry – 164

Marion – 42

Marlboro – 11

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.