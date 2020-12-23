More than 3,500 new coronavirus cases announced by DHEC on Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,599 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 49 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 261,024, probable cases to 21,206, confirmed deaths to 4,651, and 377 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 49
Dillon – 12
Florence – 198
Georgetown – 32
Horry – 164
Marion – 42
Marlboro – 11
Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 315

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 16,330 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 22% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories