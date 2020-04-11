Over 400K have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPLA, FL (WFLA) – As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, over 400,000 people have recovered worldwide from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The university’s Coronavirus Resource Center says 401,323 people have recovered across the world, 30,580 within the United States.

Currently, China has the most recovered patients with 77,877 recoveries.

The number of deaths worldwide is 108,167 and the total number of positive cases is 1,765,030, as of Saturday evening.

