Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 7 more deaths: DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 512 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths Satuday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,916 and those who have died to 545, according to DHEC.

Six of the deaths were in elderly people from Horry (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), Chesterfield (1), and Cherokee (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenwood County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)

