COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced 571 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 33 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 454,158, probable cases to 78,391, and confirmed deaths to 7,842.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 3

Dillon – 8

Florence – 10

Georgetown – 2

Horry – 27

Marion – 2

Marlboro – 4

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

For more information: please click here.