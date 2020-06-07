Over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina state health department has updated its COVID-19 case count in the state.

As of Sunday, there have been 35,546 total lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS says there were 921 cases reported Sunday. There has been a total of 996 deaths in NC since the pandemic began.

According to Robeson County’s latest update, 945 total county residents have tested positive for the virus since March 21. 28 of those cases have resulted in death, the county’s health department said.

As for other nearby counties, NCDHHS reports the following totals:

Brunswick County: 142 cases, 3 deaths

Columbus County: 368 cases, 27 deaths

Cumberland County: 775 cases, 26 deaths

Scotland County: 97 cases, 0 deaths

