Patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A patient who was treated in the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital emergency department has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified Tidelands Health of the positive test result Monday evening. This is the first positive COVID-19 coronavirus case at Tidelands Health.

The patient is in isolation at home and is receiving appropriate care.

“Our medical professionals are following evidence-based care protocols and continue to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, team members and community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.

The health system has been proactive in its efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus in its facilities and the community. At its hospitals, Tidelands Health has limited the number of public entrances, is screening patients and visitors for symptoms upon arrival and has implemented visitor restrictions.

Tidelands Health encourages community members to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching their face and covering coughs and sneezes. In addition, avoid close contact with people who are sick and keep a distance between you and others.

If you are feeling sick, stay at home. Call your health care provider and follow the provider’s instructions. In case of emergency, dial 911.

“It’s important for all of us to do our part to help limit the spread of coronavirus in our community,” Dr. Harmon said. “Take the necessary precautions such as frequently washing your hands and social distancing. We want to keep residents in our community healthy and minimize the risk.”

Community members can find additional tips and resources, including helpful instructional videos and printable fliers for distribution, in the coronavirus information center at tidelandshealth.org.

