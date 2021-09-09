Pee Dee hospitals prepare to administer COVID-19 booster shots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Local hospitals are gearing up for the day they can administer COVID-19 booster shots.

Officials say they are preparing now so that when that day comes, things like staffing won’t be an issue.

“When we first started these vaccines were rare. We would run out of doses. This time the hospital has plenty of doses. There’s not a shortage of vaccines this time,” said Peter Hyman, M.D., associate vice president of workplace health and safety at McLeod Health.

Hyman says they have already began giving immunocompromised patients their third dose. Shauna Cameron, Carolina Pines VP Physician Services, said they have been doing the same thing. They are currently staffing their vaccine clinics to prepare when the general public can get theirs.

“We have allowed people to call in and schedule and we are just pushing them out to that date of when DHEC is allowing us to do that so that’s how we’re kind of managing it now so that we can forecast what we might need for staffing as it gets closer,” Cameron said.

Jocie Patterson is the booster vaccination community lead at McLeod Health. She said it’s important that patients know that they must wait eight months after they received their second dose before they can receive that third shot.

“Understanding right now it has to be Pfizer to Pfizer. We haven’t gotten any information that we can switch over vaccines,” Patterson said.

Individuals can make vaccine appointments by visiting the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center website. Immunocompromised people wishing to receive the booster must complete an attestation form.