Pee Dee pharmacies waiting on vaccine doses

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – Major hospitals and pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens have received the Covid-19 vaccines, but not many family owned or rural locations. Michelle Vargas and Chandace Tanner, owners of Lamar Family Pharmacy, say they filled out the information with DHEC and were approved to receive the vaccine.

“We haven’t heard much from them. We got an email a little over a week ago asking for a good contact number that patients could call to schedule for the vaccines but we have not heard when we are going to receive the vaccines, any time frame what so ever,” Vargas says.

Vargas and Tanner opened the pharmacy September 15, 2020 and put the request to DHEC to receive the Covid-19 vaccines in November. Vargas says even though they haven’t heard back from DHEC, they are in the process of preparing for it.

“We are taking names, phone numbers and ages of patients who are coming and asking. We can’t really give them a timeline, but we are taking their information and we will be calling them once we will have the vaccine,” Vargas says.

While they are taking names the pharmacist say that it is important that patients know to make appointments. With so many in the community wanting to know when their turn will come, Vargas says she and staff must abide DHEC recommendations on the rollout when they do finally receive them.

“Go ahead and get that ball rolling so when we do hear that the vaccine is coming, we can contact them and get it set up,” Vargas added.

Both owners tells News13 that they are hopeful to receive the vaccines soon and it is vital that anyone interested in getting vaccinated must make an appointment once vaccines are available.

