Pee Dee school districts mull plans for upcoming school year as virus looms

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved Thursday a revised calendar that pushes back the start day for students to September 8.

Under the revised schedule for the 2020-21 school year, teachers will begin August 24.

“The calendar, although not perfect or anywhere near what was approved in February, accomplishes a few goals,” Superintendent O’Malley said as he presented the calendar during the meeting. “It gives us time to have more date regarding the COVID-19 spread. Nothing in that data tells me that I should put thousands of kids in schools in 37 days.”

One Florence mom wasn’t even sure she wanted her kids in the classroom before the end of 2020.

“I’m just not going to send my children back probably until I feel comfortable. And that’s not going to be maybe after the Christmas break,” mom of six Florence one students Robynn Stembridge said.

“That’s where I am. Because by that time we should see the numbers lowering from the coronavirus… But right now it’s hot in South Carolina and I don’t think the kids are ready,” she added.

Stembridge said that parents in the community seem split over the right time to go back.

“A lot of the parents are like ‘I’m sending my kids back, because they’re aggravating and I need a break,'” she said. “And I hear some say ”I’m not sending my kids back,’ kind of like I am.”

Florence one has not yet unveiled its reopening plan. Administration is set to present it to the board July 16. Superintendent O’Malley did tell News13 though that the district plans to offer a virtual academy as an alternative for some. He also made known Thursday that things certainly will not be back to ‘normal.’

“Plan for students to not be in school as frequently as they were in the past,” he said. “We’re all struggling to get back to some kind of normalcy and we’re all pushing for that normalcy. But it’s not coming anytime soon.”

News13 has reached out to other Pee Dee districts, asking how plans are shaping up for the upcoming school year. Here is a summary of what we heard from the districts that have answered:

Marion County School District: Discussing upcoming school year, no announcements regarding any potential changes.

Florence County School District Two: August 17 is currently the first day of school for Pk-12. If funding is provided by state, grades 4K-8 will report on Aug. 10 for five additional days prior to school year. FCSD2 is in Phase 1 of SCDE outlined reopening phases, which is planning and surveying stakeholders for preferences on reopening. Parents will be able to enroll students in a virtual online platform for those who are uncomfortable sending students in person. That includes ‘face-to-face’ instruction via live streaming.

We will post more responses as we get them here.

