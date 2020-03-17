Pee Dee schools adapt to COVID-19 closures with technology

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence One Schools has rolled out accommodations to help students keep up during school closures.

School districts statewide had shut their doors for the rest of the month after Governor McMaster’s order Sunday.

The order was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many across the state and region, the district has e-learning plans in place for students. But for families who may not have access to internet, accommodations are available.

“We’re positioning our bus fleet around the district that we believe may have a lack of coverage,” Chief Tech Officer at Florence One Schools Kyle Jones said. “To the best of our abilities, we’d like to maintain the instructional continuity of service.”

The buses- which had previously been outfitted with WiFi- have been placed around different areas of the district. Although the plan is still changing, the buses are parked from around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students and parents do not board the bus. Instead, they can park or sit nearby, and pick up the high speed internet connection to do work.

“We didn’t quite envision the situation we find ourselves in today but it is good to have these capabilities,” Jones said. “We are getting info from all our stakeholders, parents, students, on coverage issues that may arise and we will continuously be improving and moving this fleet around as we receive that info.”

Assignments for F1S students will be posted daily.

The district listed the following locations in a press release:

Barnes Street Center

Boys and Girls Club

Calvary Baptist Church

Levy Park

Maple Park

North Vista Elementary

Northwest Park

Oakland Avenue

Quinby Baptist Church

Southern Homes Mobile Home Park

Tara Village baseball field

Williams Middle School

Woodfield

Many other districts are working on e-learning systems across the state and region, including Florence School District Four and Darlington County Schools.

Count on News13 for more coverage of school closures due to COVID-19.

