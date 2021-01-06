People 75 and up begin getting vaccinated for COVID in NC, including Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina took a major step forward Wednesday in the race to get the COVID vaccine.

Some providers in the Tar Heel State began Phase 1B, a phase that is opened in groups. Group 1 includes people who are 75 and older.

The Robeson County Health Department and UNC Health Southeastern both began administering vaccines to Phase 1B Group 1 Wednesday.

“I’ve been waiting anxiously for it to become available,” Jane Armstrong said on her way out of the health department. “It was nothing. I’m not at all afraid of a shot and this the lady who gave me mine was very good.”

The health department began offering them to Group 1 by appointment and by walk in.

At 74 and a half, Gayle Sparkman was just outside the Group 1 window. But her husband wasn’t so she waited in the car for him.

“It’s a very short line,” she said. “People are actually sitting in chairs. You have a number, you fill out a piece of paper and they were getting ready to call him.”

Health officials in Robeson County say they’ve been getting vaccine shipments weekly. They’re still administering to people in Phase 1A who need it.

“Flow has been steady all day long,” assistant health director for the county Melissa Packer said. “I think people are really taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Packer said it’s been a team effort to get the rollout going.

“This is what public health does. This is what we’ll continue to do,” she added.

Wednesday’s progress came as state officials sounded the alarm over COVID numbers in North Carolina. In a news conference, Governor Cooper announced he was extending the state’s modified stay at home order another three weeks.

UNC Health Southeastern says it’s at maximum capacity, and urges people who are seeking non-emergency care to seek alternatives.

The health system opened its clinic for Phase 1B Group 1 Wednesday, and in the afternoon a hospital spokesperson said they were on track to vaccine 90 people in Group 1 for the day.

NCDHHS told News13 Monday that some providers would be starting Phase 1B Wednesday and most would be starting Jan. 11.

Local officials say it’s unclear when they will progress into the next phases and groups.

“What we have to do is we have to wait on guidance from the state division of public health,” Packer said.

This information from the providers can help you learn how to get a COVID shot and to learn if you’re eligible in the current phase.

UNC Health Southeastern:

Individuals ages 75 and older who are residents of Robeson County and/or established patients of UNC Health Southeastern may call (910) 671-5395 to schedule appointments to receive their vaccination at the Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic located at 2901 N. Elm Street, Lumberton, beginning Wednesday, January 6 at 8:30 am. The clinic will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients will need to bring their insurance card and a state issued identification card such as a driver’s license to verify their age. Registrars will assist patients with registration requirements by NCDHHS at check-in so patients should arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment for processing. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Robeson County Health Department

In addition to health care workers, long term care staff and funeral workers in Priority 1a for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Health Department will begin serving people 75 years old and above (Phase 1b Group 1) beginning Wednesday January 6 during regular hours. Additionally, there will be a COVID vaccination clinic held 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and 9 AM to 1 PM Saturday morning. This is open to anyone who lives or works within Robeson County so long as they are available for the second shot of the series. No ID is necessary; however, if someone is on blood thinners the person should get a note from their doctor concurring with the vaccination. Please bring health insurance information with you – no individual will pay anything out of pocket. Please call 671-3216 to schedule an appointment. For general information call 671-3220.

Latest Headlines