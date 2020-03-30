PHOTOS FROM AROUND THE WORLD: Spain passes China in infections as Trump extends U.S. lockdown

A a message demanding the people to go home is sprayed on the ground of Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

MOSCOW (AP) — In an abrupt turnaround, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. Spain on Monday became the third country to surpass China in infections after the United States and Italy.

With a population of only 47 million to China’s 1.4 billion, Spain’s tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also reported 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300.

A view of La Boqueria market closed down in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Spanish military members walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, arrive at Abando train station, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A woman plays with her daughter as they wait at Barcelona airport, Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spain’s prime minister has announced a two-week state of emergency from Saturday in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

School children returning from a trip walk to change buses on a closed off road after being allowed to enter Igualada, Spain, Friday, March 13, 2020. Over 60,000 people awoke Friday in four towns near Barcelona confined to their homes and with police blocking roads. The order by regional authorities in Catalonia is Spain’s first mandatory lockdown as COVID-19 coronavirus infections increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

A passenger wears a protective mask at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy. Italy is the country with most coronavirus cases in Europe, and Spain this week reported a sharp increase in cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Police officers wearing masks stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave. (AP Photo)

Workers at the Mobile World Congress sit outside the venue in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Organizers of the world’s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Workers clean the windows in one of the entrances at the Mobile World Congress 2020 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Intel Mobile is the latest company announcing that is pulling out of the Mobile World Congress scheduled to be held in Barcelona in late February. Authorities still seem to be committed to hold it, meeting foreign diplomats on Tuesday to brief on the efforts to prevent any spread of the new coronavirus virus during the industry show. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once. The two European nations have more than half the world’s 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.

In a situation unimaginable only a month ago, Italian officials were cheered when they reported only 756 deaths in one day on Sunday.

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, coffins are placed on scaffolding in the Crematorium Temple of Piacenza, northern Italy, awaiting cremation due to the coronavirus emergency. Italy is seeing a slight stabilizing in its confirmed coronavirus infections two weeks into the world’s most extreme nationwide shutdown, but the virus is taking its silent spread south after having ravaged the health care system in the north. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematory, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP/Antonio Calanni)

Italian soldiers patrol downtown Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told the nation he is tightening the lockdown to fight the rampaging spread of coronavirus, shuttind down all production facilities except those that are “necessary, crucial, indispensible to guarantee” the good of the country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Coffins are unloaded at the Ferrara cemetery, northern Italy, from a military convoy coming from Bergamo, a city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy on Saturday. The Bergamo’s mortuary reached its maximum capacity and many victims of the epidemic are being cremated in other cities. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Italian soldiers patrol as the Duomo gothic cathedral is visible in background, in Milan, Friday, March 20, 2020. Mayors of many towns in Italy are asking for ever more stringent measures on citizens’ movements to help contain the surging infections of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020. filer, relatives walk behind a hearse carrying a coffin inside the Monumentale cemetery, in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Gondolas are moored in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country’s prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy’s financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides in a tram, in Rome, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In this March 16, 2020, photo, a doctor watches a coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care unit of the Brescia hospital, Italy. Hospitals in northern Italy are struggling to make room for the onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italian Carabinieri police officers man a road block in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. Italy is on a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 virus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome, Monday, March 16, 2020. The new Columbus Covid 2 Hospital, an area fully dedicated to the COVID-19 cases at the Gemelli university polyclinic, opened today with 21 new ICU units and 32 new beds, in order to support the regional health authorities in trying to contain the pandemic. Sign at top in Italian reads “Admission COVID 19”. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selfies sent by parishioners lie on the benches of the Robbiano church as Masses for the faithful have been suspended following Italy’s coronavirus emergency, in Giussano, northern Italy, Sunday, March 15, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

FILE – In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo, a worker wearing a mask and protective clothing walks between the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital in northern Italy. The medical impact of the new coronavirus is coming into sharper focus in March 2020 as it continues its spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a man wearing a mask walks in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers talk to an elderly woman wearing a mask during random checks in Rome, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Italians woke up to yet further virus-containment restrictions after Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered restaurants, cafes and retail shops closed after imposing a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

In this March 11, 2020, photo, Kalianthi Karipidu, 89, poses for a photo at the windows of her home in central Rome. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations, and the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on family relationships. The elderly are sealing themselves off from loved ones or can’t be visited due to nursing home rules or travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Police officers wearing masks patrol an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic coronavirus lockdown measures, barring the general public from St. Peter’s Square and taking precautions to limit the spread of infections in the tiny city state.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In a stark reversal of his previous stance, Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to slow the spread of the virus. The turnabout came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.

“We want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great,” Fauci said.

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world almost 725,000 people are infected. The true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

Moscow went on its own lockdown Monday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked all citizens to stay at home and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began enforcing a strict lockdown for all city residents except those in essential sectors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

People walk past the building of the Chinese Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 20, 2020. According to court filings and Russian defense lawyer Sergei Malik, authorities in Moscow are detaining and deporting some Chinese nationals for violating quarantine procedures the city government mandated in response to the coronavirus. For most people the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A woman with her child wear medical masks walk inside the Komsomolskaya Metro (subway) station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Authorities in Russia are taking vast measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. The measures include closing the border for all foreigners, shutting down schools for three weeks, sweeping testing and urging people to stay home. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, A bus depot employee disinfects a bus in Moscow, Russia. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Denis Voronin, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

A family talk with journalists while waiting to leave the sanatorium after their quarantine period has ended in Bogandinsky in the Tyumen region, about 2150 kilometers (1344 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. On Wednesday, 144 people who were evacuated from the epicenter of the CONVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, were released from a 14-day quarantine in western Siberia. None of them tested positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Maxim Slutsky)

“The extremely negative turn of events we are seeing in the largest European and U.S. cities causes extreme concern about the life and health of our citizens,” Sobyanin said.

He said an electronic monitoring system will be used to control residents’ compliance with the lockdown and warned “we will steadily tighten the necessary controls.”

Moscow, a city of 13 million, accounts for more than 1,000 of Russia’s 1,836 coronavirus cases.

In Italy, which has by far the most deaths from the virus worldwide, officials expressed cautious optimism that the drastic measures they have taken to keep people apart are having an impact.

Italy has reported 97,689 infections and 10,779 deaths, but said the number of positive cases in the last day increased just 5.4%, and the number of deaths have shifted down about 10% a day since Friday.

‘’These are big changes that reflect the fact the health system is responding and of the impact of the measures that have been put in place,” said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist, told reporters. ‘’We are saving lives by staying at home, by maintaining social distance, by traveling less and by closing schools.”

Experts say the critical situations in hospitals in Italy and Spain will be soon heading toward the United States.

Coronavirus patient Andrea Napoli, 33, told The Associated Press he didn’t remotely expect that he would be hospitalized, struggling for his life from the virus, since he was a young, very fit man. But what he saw at a Rome hospital shocked him.

While he was being treated, three patients died in his ward. He saw doctors stressed and exhausted from the long hours, out of breath from pushing equipment around, dressed in protective masks, suits and gloves.

‘’What I saw was a lot, a lot of pain. It was very hard,’’ Napoli said. ‘’I heard screams from the other rooms, constant coughing from the other rooms.’’

Cases across Africa rose closer to 5,000 in 46 countries. Zimbabwe began a three-week lockdown Monday and more cities across the continent were shut down.

A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the country of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Men carrying recycling material walk in the industrial area in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A screen divides a cashier, left, and customer right, at a pay point in a Spar supermarket, in Johannesburg, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the day after it was announced that South Africa will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms . For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A cargo flight containing over 6 million medical items including face masks, test kits, face shields and protective suits arrives in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, March 22, 2020. The supplies arriving from Guangzhou, China for fighting the spread in Africa of the COVID-19 coronavirus were donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation and will be distributed from Ethiopia to countries throughout Africa. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

In this photograph taken Thursday March 19, 2020 , A woman spills water at squatter camp in Soweto, South Africa. Some countries around the world lack the equipment and trained health workers to respond to the threat of COVID-19 virus. For most people the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for others it causes severe illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Residents of the densely populated Hillbrow district of Johannesburg look over the high wall of their residence, Sunday March 29, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Mixed patrols of police and private security companies roam the streets to enforce the lockdown. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

This compilation image made from video frames from the latest music video of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, shows the singer recording an informational music video educating the public about the dangers of the new coronavirus and the precautionary measures they should take to fight its spread. Wine, who released a song in March 2020 urging Africa’s people to wash their hands to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, is criticizing African governments for not maintaining better health care systems for the continent’s 1.3 billion people while investing in weapons and “curtailing the voices of the people”. (Bobi Wine via AP)

A police officer chases a man who violated the lockdown downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling moments after South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People seeking medical assistance queue outside a local clinic in the township of Soweto, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday March 26, 2020, just hours before South Africa goes into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, in an effort to control the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A man wearing a surgical mask and gloves to protect himself from the coronavirus, walks on a street in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For others it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Passengers disembark from a plane on their arrival in Polokwani, South Africa, Saturday, March 14, 2020 after being repatriated from Wuhan, China where they will be kept in quarantine at a nearby resort. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Friday, March 6, 2020 file photo, Kenyan nurse Lucy Kanyi, with her name written on her protective clothing so she can be recognized when wearing it, demonstrates to media the facilities and protective equipment to be used to isolate and treat coronavirus cases, at the infectious disease unit of Kenyatta National Hospital in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. Authorities in Kenya said Friday, March 13, 2020, that a Kenyan woman who recently traveled from the United States via London has tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus, the first case in the East African country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi, File)

A worker, left, sanitises his hands while undergoing screening at an entrance to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 where anyone entering or exiting is required to do as a precaution against the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A man sprays disinfectant to sanitize a public bus against the spread of the new coronavirus, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough and the vast majority recover in 2-6 weeks but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health issues, the virus that causes COVID-19 can result in more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo)

A Kenyan woman wears a surgical face mask on a busy street in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 13, 2020. Authorities in Kenya said Friday that a Kenyan woman who recently traveled from the United States via London has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case in the East African country. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)

A young boy sits in a queue for cooking gas in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, March, 29, 2020. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, starting March 30, in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 coronavirus causes less serious symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness and even death. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and can be fatal. More than 152,000 people have recovered.

China’s National Health Commission on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, among them just one domestic infection. At the peak of China’s restrictions, some 700 million people were in areas ordered to stay home, but those rules are easing.

New York state remained the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, with the vast majority of the deaths in New York City. But infections were spiking not only in cities but in Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens. West Virginia reported its first death, leaving only two states — Hawaii and Wyoming — with none linked to COVID-19.

A State of Michigan Unemployment Agency office is seen in Cadillac Place that is currently closed because of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Detroit, Michigan on March 26, 2020. – President Donald Trump, keen for an early lifting of economically costly social distancing measures against the coronavirus, said he would propose dividing the United States by risk levels. In a letter to state governors released by the White House, Trump said that better testing now allows the mapping of virus threat on a local level. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists from the United States wait outside the closed Jorge Chavez International Airport for a member of the U.S. Embassy to escort them to a flight that will fly them back to the U.S., in Callao Peru, Friday, March 20, 2020, on the fifth day of a state of emergency decreed by the government to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Passengers on a flight from Paris arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Friday, March, 13, 2020. Beginning at midnight Friday most Europeans will be banned from entering the United States for 30 days to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

In this March 18, 2020 photo, a traveler checks his mobile telephone while passing a map of the United States on the way to the security checkpoint in the main terminal in Denver International Airport in Denver. Americans are increasingly worried they or a loved one will be infected by the coronavirus, with two-thirds now saying they’re at least somewhat concerned — up from less than half who said so a month ago. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds about 3 in 10 Americans say they’re not worried at all. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci arrive for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press after the House passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill, on March 27, 2020, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. – The House approved by a voice vote a $2.2 trillion rescue package, the largest economic stimulus package in American history, to aid a US economy and health care system battered by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Patients wait in line while wearing protective masks and gloves for a COVID-19 test at Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A paramedic transports a patient into the Trauma Center at the Elmhurst Hospital Center, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Congregants arrive at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE – In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, left, wears a mask while talking to a lawmaker in the Vermont house chamber at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. In state capitols across the U.S., lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements in a rush to pass legislation funding the fight against the coronavirus and aiding residents affected by the widespread shut down of commerce. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

A lone jogger run on a partially empty 7th Avenue, resulting from citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Saturday March 28, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump says he’s considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut amid the coronavirus outbreak, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

This March 26, 2020 photo shows I-95 at the Aramingo interchange. with very little traffic due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania’s counties. The governor’s office said Saturday that Wolf was expanding the order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included. (Frank Wiese/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

FILE – This Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo shows a closed sign near an entrance to a playground at an elementary school in Walpole, Mass., amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Child welfare agencies in the U.S. have a difficult mission in the best of times, and now they’re scrambling to confront new challenges during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Col. Lou Caputo directs a driver wanting to continue down the Florida Keys Overseas Highway near Key Largo, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2020. The Keys have been temporarily closed to visitors and non-residents since March 22, because of the coronavirus crisis. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo taken March 24, 2020, Mia Grace, right, holds a package of toilet paper as she and her dog Breezy observe social distancing chalk marks on the sidewalk while waiting to get in to The Reef Capitol Hill, a marijuana store in Seattle, which was limiting the number of people in the store at one time to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Earlier in the week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered nonessential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In Washington and several other states where marijuana is legal, pot shops and workers in the market’s supply chain were deemed essential and allowed to remain open. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, a Chicago police officer notifies a cyclist that the trails in Promontory Park, along Lake Michigan, are closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to shut down the trails along Lake Michigan and nearby parks during the coronavirus crisis underscores a growing concern that the large crowds of people flocking to beaches, parks and playgrounds are making it easier for the virus to spread. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

A Chicago police officer blocks the road to the Adler Planetarium along Lake Michigan Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Chicago. On Thursday morning, Chicago Police began turning joggers and others away from the city’s lakefront trails amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to shut them down if people would not stop crowding the areas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

FILE – In this March 20, 2020 file photo, extremely light traffic moves along the 110 Harbor Freeway toward downtown mid afternoon, in Los Angeles. For the millions of Americans living under some form of lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, not knowing when the restrictions will end is a major source of anxiety. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The virus is moving fast through nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other places for vulnerable people, spreading “like fire through dry grass,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The pandemic is also taking its toll economically around the world.

A lockdown in India covering the country’s 1.3 billion people has put day laborers out of work and left families struggling to eat. With no jobs, those living in the country’s crowded cities are walking back to their native villages.

Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 27, 2020. Some of India’s legions of poor and others suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid on Thursday, as both public and private groups worked to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The measures that went into effect Wednesday, the largest of their kind in the world, risk heaping further hardship on the quarter of the population who live below the poverty line and the 1.8 million who are homeless. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

An Indian man walks carrying a cooking gas cylinder in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world’s largest democracy went under the world’s biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India’s 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A grocery shop employee, wearing face mask as a precaution against coronavirus, calls a customer living on the second floor to come down to receive their delivery in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world’s largest democracy went under the world’s biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India’s 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indians stand in marked positions to buy essential commodities from a grocery store in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.The world’s largest democracy went under the world’s biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India’s 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

FILE- In this Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo, an Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. India’s colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt as officials take emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country of 1.3 billion. The lifeline was cut Sunday, leaving hundreds of people stranded at railway stations, hoping to be carried onward by buses or taxis that appeared unlikely to arrive. The railway system is often described as India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Railway officials walk through a deserted railway station platform in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced a total lockdown of the country of 1.3 billion people to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Indian nursing students wearing masks walk in a group at government run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 6, 2020. For weeks India watched as COVID-19 spread in neighboring China and other countries as its own caseload remained static. But with the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion and 31 confirmed cases, authorities are scrambling to ready a beleaguered and vastly unequal medical system for a potential surge of patients. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian students hold placards during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 6, 2020. For weeks India watched as COVID-19 spread in neighboring China and other countries as its own caseload remained static. But with the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion and 31 confirmed cases, authorities are scrambling to ready a beleaguered and vastly unequal medical system for a potential surge of patients. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian workers arrange beds to prepare a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

In Europe, budget airline EasyJet grounded its entire fleet of aircraft — parking all 344 planes — amid a collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. announced that its auto plants in Europe will halt production at least until April 20. Toyota has facilities in France, Great Britain, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Turkey and Portugal. At the same time, all its plants in China resumed normal production Monday, spokeswoman Kayo Doi said.

European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks during a joint media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on screen right, after an EU summit by video conference in Brussels, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Following the informal video conference, members of the European Council adopted a statement on the EU actions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool Photo via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a media conference after an EU summit by video conference in Brussels, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Following the informal video conference, members of the European Council adopted a statement on the EU actions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool Photo via AP)

People sit in a bar in Stockholm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The streets of Sweden’s capital are quiet but not deserted. Sweden has some of the most relaxed measures in Europe in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. So far, only gatherings of over 500 people are banned and elementary and middle schools remain open. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

A victim of the Covid-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France, Monday March 23, 2020. The Grand Est region is now the epicenter of the outbreak in France, which has buried the third most virus victims in Europe, after Italy and Spain. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

European Council President Charles Michel participates in a videoconference call with EU leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. EU leaders held a videoconference Tuesday to coordinate efforts across the 27-nation bloc in the hopes of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – In this March 24, 1938, file photo, German standard bearers parade past Maj. Gen. Fedor von Bock, commander of all armed forces in the Austrian territory, center, on grandstand on the Kingstrasse in front of the Memorial of Honor, as the troops reach Vienna. Beside him wearing overcoat is Dr. Seysz Incuart. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo, File)

A seasonal worker from Rumania harvests asparagus on a field of farmer Henning Hoffheinz near Genthin, Germany, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Last year, German farmers employed nearly 300,000 seasonal workers but as more and more European Union countries have restricted or stopped crossings of their usually near-invisible borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, Hoffheinz and others are left wondering how they will bring in their crops this year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A sign asking people to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 meters, or five feet, apart to reduce the spread of the coronavirus was put up in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof in Lisse will not open this year after the Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of opening, it will allow people to virtually visit its colorful floral displays through its social media and online channels. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A container and barriers block a backroad used by locals on the Netherlands border with Belgium between Chaam, southern Netherlands, and Meerle, northern Belgium, Monday, March 23, 2020. Both countries have come to a near standstill as their governments sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

In this photo taken Monday, March 16, 2020, Serbian Army soldiers stand guard outside the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases in Belgrade, Serbia. Although the global COVID-19 pandemic has not hit Eastern and Central Europe with such a force compared to Italy, Spain and France, health officials throughout the region are sounding alarm about the lack of medical staff, facilities, equipment and enough hospital beds to handle several virus outbreaks simultaneously. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Asian markets started the week with fresh losses. Japan’s benchmark fell nearly 3% and other regional markets were mostly lower. Shares in Australia, however, surged 7% after the government promised more recession-fighting stimulus.

Australia announced a 130 billion Australian dollar ($80 billion) plan to subsidize businesses, paying up to 6 million people a minimum wage for the next six months.

“We want to keep the engine of our economy running through this crisis,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

U.S. futures rebounded, gaining nearly 1%, but oil prices were lower.

