Plasma treatment to become more accessible for COVID-19 recovery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 patients will have more access to what experts are calling “a powerful therapy.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Medical professionals found the treatment improved chances of survival if given within a time frame.

“Getting the treatment relatively early in the course, so within three days of the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, seems to present a mortality advantage, a 35% decrease in mortality,” said Dr. James Principe, Tidelands Health Internal Medicine Specialist.

The convalescent plasma treatment has been used primarily through clinical trials. Medical experts and the American Red Cross said the emergency use authorization expands access to treatment and hopefully increase donations.

Battling COVID-19 is harder for some more than others. For Dr. James Principe, it was worse than he had imagined. A challenging recovery is one of the reasons he’s donating plasma.

“I am donating next week,” Dr. Principe said. “I had COVID back in July.”

The treatment works through a needle that draws blood from the recovered COVID-19 patient, where it’s pumped into a machine separating plasma from the blood. The plasma is a yellow liquid used on a patient who has COVID-19.

“It will help the research, but it will also provide more plasma to use because that is going to be a limiting factor, is having enough plasma,” Principe said.

According to the FDA’s website, the goal is to “dramatically increase donations of convalescent plasma by the end of August.”

The FDA’s action comes as clinical trials and data report convalescent plasma “may be effective in treating COVID-19.” Experts said the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks.

However, the treatment has the chance to be effective only if people donate.

“It’s like paying it forward and doing the right thing. It’s giving someone who truly needs it who could be fighting for their life,” said Frecia Ammons, Senior Donator Representative at The Carolina Forrest American Red Cross Donation Center.

Dr. Principe spent four days in the hospital during recovery. He determined he did not acquire the virus through work or caring for patients. His experience was enough to help someone else fight COVID-19.

“Getting passive antibodies from someone else may be enough to lower the viral load and the amount of virus that gets into your cells,” Principe said.

There are two red cross plasma donation centers in the Horry County and Myrtle Beach area. Recovered COVID-19 patients interested in donating plasma must sign up online and fully recovered.