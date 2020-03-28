President Trump says he is considering enforceable quarantine for NY area

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus as he walks to Marine One to depart the White House, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Norfolk, Va., for the sailing of the USNS Comfort, which is headed to NewYork. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he has spoken with some governors and is considering some type of an enforceable quarantine to prevent people in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from traveling.

He tells reporters at the White House that it would be for a “short period of time, if we do it at all.” The president says he’s spoken with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New York’s Andrew Cuomo.

New York is the country’s epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. But Cuomo says at a briefing in New York that he didn’t talk about any quarantine during a conversation Saturday with Trump.

Latest Headlines