PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than one-third of people in three South Carolina counties have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

More than 30% of the population in 12 South Carolina counties have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the data. Statewide, 27.45% of people in the state have been diagnosed since March 2020.

DHEC calculates the data using the rate of cases per 100,000 cases.

As of Monday, DHEC has reported that South Carolina has totaled 1.15 million confirmed cases, 317,894 probable cases, 14,631 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,555 probable deaths.

A decrease in case counts comes as DHEC continues to close testing sites around the state, switching instead to tracking hospitalizations and deaths. The agency has cited both dwindling case counts — along with an increase in the availability of accurate, at-home rapid testing — for the move.

Here are the counties with the highest rate of its population to have been diagnosed with the virus:

Pickens – 36% Newberry – 34.47% Dorchester – 34.22% Greenville – 32.76% Kershaw – 32.09% Lexington – 31.91% Dillon – 31.77% Greenwood – 31.7% Chester – 31.27% Oconee – 30.27%

Here are the counties with the lowest rates of its population to have been diagnosed with the virus:

37. Bamberg – 24.22%

38. Aiken – 24.08%

39. Allendale – 23.87%

40. McCormick – 23.44%

41. Colleton – 23.44%

42. Berkeley – 22.6%

43. Beaufort – 22.29%

44. Jasper – 19.56%

45. Saluda – 19.14%

46. Calhoun – 19.01%