Recent data show every county in South Carolina at ‘high’ rate of COVID19 activity in all 3 categories

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Every county in South Carolina is experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 activity as some schools announce a return to virtual learning.

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control, an updated chart on Thursday shows the entire state in a high rate of activity. Three factors are combined to determine the rating: the past two-week incidence rate, the trend in incidence rate, and the two-week percent positive rate.

The forty-six counties rate high in all of the three categories: The incident rate, the trend in the incident rate and the percentage positive. In July and August, counties saw a mix of medium and low in some of the categories.

The state education task force, AccelerateED, in July recommended full virtual learning for any school district with a high rate of activity. The task force has not announced a change in that recommendation.

Here are the counties with the highest incident rate per 100,000:

Pickens – 1,3428
Dillon – 1,128
Greenville -1,073
Florence – 1,007
Spartanburg – 951

School districts in the News13 coverage area have been announcing changes in the past two weeks: Georgetown County School District will going virtual after winter break; Marion County School District will be entirely virtual through Dec. 22; Florence County school districts 3 and 4 and Marlboro County School District will temporarily teach virtually.

Horry County Schools has announced families can fill out a form up until Dec. 22 to transition from in-person to virtual learning. Two middle schools – Conway and North Myrtle Beach – switched to remote learning for next week.

But Gov. McMaster recently has stated his disappointed in public schools for not returning to full, in-person learning for all five days of the week. He warned the consequences of staying virtual or in a hybrid model could be enormous, while pushing for continued mask wearing and social distancing.

