Record-high 228 new COVID-19 cases in Horry Co., 1,497 new cases statewide

The answers provided here are from the City of North Myrtle Beach. Individual business owners might have additional protocols.

The ordinance will go into effect on July 2 at 12 p.m.

QUESTION: Do customers have to wear face-coverings to enter a restaurant or while in a restaurant?ANSWER: No, only restaurant employees engaged in face-to-face interactions with customers are required to wear face-coverings.

QUESTION: Does this law apply to accommodations?ANSWER: No.

QUESTION: Do I have to wear a face-covering on the beach or anywhere outside?ANSWER: No.

QUESTION: Do I have to wear a face-covering to enter my workout place or gym, and, do I have to wear it while working out?ANSWER: No.

QUESTION: Are there exemptions in the ordinance?ANSWER: Yes. If you cannot safely wear a face-covering because of age or a health condition or you are unable to remove the face-covering without the help of others, you are exempt. Also, a person whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering is exempt.

QUESTION: Can someone question me if I say I cannot wear a face-covering based on your exemptions?ANSWER: They should not question you. Once you say you cannot wear a face-covering due to one of the exemptions contained in the law, you should be allowed to proceed.

QUESTION: You have exemptions in your law. Why include them when people will just take advantage of them.ANSWER: The exemptions are there to protect the rights of those they apply to. If someone takes advantage of the exemptions, that is unfortunate. We are trying to work together to reduce the surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases here.

QUESTION: Does this law apply in any way to HOAs and POAs?ANSWER: No.

QUESTION: Did the Mayor pass this law?ANSWER: City Council passed the law. The Mayor is a member of City Council. Each member of City Council has one vote. It was a unanimous vote.