Record-high 228 new COVID-19 cases in Horry Co., 1,497 new cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 and a record-high 24 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 37,809 and the total number of deaths to 759.
Two new deaths were reported each in Horry and Florence counties, and one new death was reported in Dillon County.
1,660 people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being investigated for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, according to DHEC.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 228 new
- Marion: 5 new
- Dillon: 3 new
- Marlboro: 5 new
- Darlington: 7 new
- Florence: 31 new
- Georgetown: 32 new
New cases in all counties: Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52)