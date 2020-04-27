Residential care facility in Florence Co. has 34 positive COVID-19 cases; 2 additional facilities have cases

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A community residential care facility in Florence County has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

DDSN Florence has the fourth most cases out of extended care facilities in the state of South Carolina, DHEC data as of April 23 shows. DDSN Florence is part of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Carlyle Senior Care of Florence also has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. They sent News13 the following statement:

At Carlyle Senior Care of Florence, we are doing everything we can to ensure we prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility. We currently have confirmed cases associated with our facility. We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. We continue to restrict visitors from entering our facility, and continue to not have group activities. All Residents and staff are being monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. At this time, many of the symptoms we are seeing in Residents who have a positive diagnoses are very mild, however we are continuing to monitor these Residents very closely and under Physicians guidance, we will transfer them to the hospital should their symptoms require transfer. We have a dedicated team of staff members who are working hard to provide good care to our Residents during this very challenging time. Statement from Carlyle Senior Care of Florence

Gene’s Residential Center has one positive case of COVID-19.

News13 is reaching out to DDSN Florence and Gene’s Residential Center for statements.

DHEC updates the list of COVID-19 cases in nursing home and extended care facilities twice a week.

