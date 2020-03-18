Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm
ASK HERE

Restaurants adapt after McMaster bans dine-in service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Restaurants and bars statewide are adapting to new ways of serving following Governor McMaster’s executive order Tuesday.

The governor mandated- among other things- that all restaurants and bars cease dine- in service.

He encouraged them though use alternative service methods.

Many restaurants in downtown Florence used curbside pick-up locations to get food to diners.

The city set up some locations downtown where drivers can stop to get food. Here’s a list of where they are:

  • 100 block S. Dargan: parking spaces in front of Flow Town Yoga (serving Wholly Smokin’, Leaf Lounge, BirdsNest Eats + Ales, Dolce Vita, and Thai House)
  • 100 block N. Dargan will utilize the loading zone in front of Local Motive (serving Jazz on Dargan, The Loft Downtown Bar + Grill, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, and Town Hall)
  • 100 block of W. Evans will utilize the loading zone in front of Hotel Florence (Victors, El Agave, and retailers)
  • 100 block of S. Irby will utilize the sidewalk area adjacent to King Jefe (Soule Café and King Jefe)
  • Top Hat Special Teas is utilizing their patio area in front of their restaurant for pick-up.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories