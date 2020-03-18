Restaurants adapt after McMaster bans dine-in service

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Restaurants and bars statewide are adapting to new ways of serving following Governor McMaster’s executive order Tuesday.
The governor mandated- among other things- that all restaurants and bars cease dine- in service.
He encouraged them though use alternative service methods.
Many restaurants in downtown Florence used curbside pick-up locations to get food to diners.
The city set up some locations downtown where drivers can stop to get food. Here’s a list of where they are:
- 100 block S. Dargan: parking spaces in front of Flow Town Yoga (serving Wholly Smokin’, Leaf Lounge, BirdsNest Eats + Ales, Dolce Vita, and Thai House)
- 100 block N. Dargan will utilize the loading zone in front of Local Motive (serving Jazz on Dargan, The Loft Downtown Bar + Grill, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, and Town Hall)
- 100 block of W. Evans will utilize the loading zone in front of Hotel Florence (Victors, El Agave, and retailers)
- 100 block of S. Irby will utilize the sidewalk area adjacent to King Jefe (Soule Café and King Jefe)
- Top Hat Special Teas is utilizing their patio area in front of their restaurant for pick-up.
