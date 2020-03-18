Restaurants adapt after McMaster bans dine-in service

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Restaurants and bars statewide are adapting to new ways of serving following Governor McMaster’s executive order Tuesday.

The governor mandated- among other things- that all restaurants and bars cease dine- in service.

He encouraged them though use alternative service methods.

Many restaurants in downtown Florence used curbside pick-up locations to get food to diners.

The city set up some locations downtown where drivers can stop to get food. Here’s a list of where they are:

100 block S. Dargan: parking spaces in front of Flow Town Yoga (serving Wholly Smokin’, Leaf Lounge, BirdsNest Eats + Ales, Dolce Vita, and Thai House)

100 block N. Dargan will utilize the loading zone in front of Local Motive (serving Jazz on Dargan, The Loft Downtown Bar + Grill, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, and Town Hall)

100 block of W. Evans will utilize the loading zone in front of Hotel Florence (Victors, El Agave, and retailers)

100 block of S. Irby will utilize the sidewalk area adjacent to King Jefe (Soule Café and King Jefe)

Top Hat Special Teas is utilizing their patio area in front of their restaurant for pick-up.

