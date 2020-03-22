Rice says tourism industry needs ‘no less’ than $100 billion in federal aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – Congressman Tom Rice is asking the federal government to provide billions in assistance for the tourism industry.

In a letter to Senate and House leadership, Rice asked the the federal government to provide ‘no less than $100 billion for the tourist and travel sectors of the economy.’

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has had ‘devastating’ effects on the tourism industry.

“My district contains the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where the tourism industry has an economic impact of over $7 billion,” Rice wrote. “These businesses and workers they employ face an existential threat form the lockdowns necessitated by the spread of COVID-19. Unlike other industries, they have been ordered to close their doors by the government.”

Latest Headlines