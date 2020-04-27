Robeson Co. announces 34 more residents test positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced 34 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday.

With these additional cases, there are now 129 total cases in Robeson County, according to Robeson County spokesperson, Emily Jones.

Overview of new cases:

14 males

20 females

The oldest is 71 years old

The youngest is 15 years old

26 of the individuals were between 25 and 49 years of age

Testing occurred at the following sites:

Out of county quick care: 7

Local hospital: 4

Out of county hospital: 4

Out of county clinics: 15

Private providers: 3

Out of state: 1

Sources of possible acquisition:

Work-site related: 13

Household contacts: 7

Contact to a previous case: 1

Unknown: 13

Robeson County has seen three deaths as a result of COVID-19.

LATEST HEADLINES: