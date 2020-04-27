Robeson Co. announces 34 more residents test positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced 34 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday.

With these additional cases, there are now 129 total cases in Robeson County, according to Robeson County spokesperson, Emily Jones.

Overview of new cases:

  • 14 males
  • 20 females
  • The oldest is 71 years old
  • The youngest is 15 years old
  • 26 of the individuals were between 25 and 49 years of age

Testing occurred at the following sites:

  • Out of county quick care: 7
  • Local hospital: 4
  • Out of county hospital: 4
  • Out of county clinics: 15
  • Private providers: 3
  • Out of state: 1

Sources of possible acquisition:

  • Work-site related: 13
  • Household contacts: 7
  • Contact to a previous case: 1
  • Unknown: 13

Robeson County has seen three deaths as a result of COVID-19.

