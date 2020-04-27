Robeson Co. announces 34 more residents test positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced 34 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday.
With these additional cases, there are now 129 total cases in Robeson County, according to Robeson County spokesperson, Emily Jones.
Overview of new cases:
- 14 males
- 20 females
- The oldest is 71 years old
- The youngest is 15 years old
- 26 of the individuals were between 25 and 49 years of age
Testing occurred at the following sites:
- Out of county quick care: 7
- Local hospital: 4
- Out of county hospital: 4
- Out of county clinics: 15
- Private providers: 3
- Out of state: 1
Sources of possible acquisition:
- Work-site related: 13
- Household contacts: 7
- Contact to a previous case: 1
- Unknown: 13
Robeson County has seen three deaths as a result of COVID-19.
