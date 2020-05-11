Robeson Co. announces 45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 162 estimated recoveries

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced Monday 45 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths.

There are now 415 residents who have tested positive and eight that have died.

Summary of new cases:

Male: 25

Female: 20

Oldest: 85

Youngest: two 2 year olds, 9, 11, and 12

Age group with most positive tests (25-49): 18

Test sites:

Local hospital: 26

Out of county private clinics: 9

Out of county hospitals: 6

Out of county quick care: 2

Private clinic: 2

Robeson County also said that 162 people are estimated to have recovered, based on the NCDHHS formula of considering an individual recovered 14 days after testing positive, unless they’ve been hospitalized, which it would be 28 days.

Spokesperson Emily Jones said prior to April 27, 174 people tested positive, with four dying and eight being hospitalized to their knowledge, which would bring the estimated recoveries to 162.