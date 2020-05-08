Robeson Co. Dept. of Public Health and Lumbee Tribe open 2 free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Department of Public Health and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will open two free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.

The testing sites will be operated by Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). The Robeson County Department of Public Health will open their testing site May 13 at Robeson Community College in Lumberton. The Lumbee Tribe testing site will open May 17 at the Lumbee Tribal (Turtle) Building in Pembroke.

The Robeson County Department of Public Health testing site will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. May 13 through May 16, and then Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Lumbee Tribe testing site will be Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We are inspired by the resilience of the North Carolina community and the Lumbee Tribe, both in our recover effort after Hurricane Florence in 2018 and now as we unite in the fight against this pandemic,” CORE co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee said.

Testing sites will be open to anyone age 16 and older, whether they have symptoms or not, CORE said. Anyone interested in testing can register on the Robeson County COVID-19 Testing website. Registration begins Monday. When registering, people will be able to choose their testing site.

A drivers license, social security card, Lumbee tribal card, or other valid form of ID will be accepted for identification purposes. Tests will be self-administered orally.

Anyone needing assistance registering can call the Robeson County Department of Public Health at 910-671-3220 or the Lumbee Tribe at 833-684-0592, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.