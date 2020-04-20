Robeson Co. reports 6 more positive COVID-19 cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County reported six additional positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 34, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.

The six positive cases were:

  • 41-year-old female tested out of state
  • 55-year-old male tested out of county; work site had known cases
  • 68-year-old female tested out of county
  • 32-year-old male tested out of county; work site has known cases
  • 33-year-old male tested out of county; same household as previous one
  • 34-year-old female tested out of county; same household as previous two

Jones said contact tracing will be done. Robeson County has had two deaths related to COVID-19.

