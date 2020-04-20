Robeson Co. reports 6 more positive COVID-19 cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County reported six additional positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 34, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.
The six positive cases were:
- 41-year-old female tested out of state
- 55-year-old male tested out of county; work site had known cases
- 68-year-old female tested out of county
- 32-year-old male tested out of county; work site has known cases
- 33-year-old male tested out of county; same household as previous one
- 34-year-old female tested out of county; same household as previous two
Jones said contact tracing will be done. Robeson County has had two deaths related to COVID-19.
