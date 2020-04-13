Robeson Co. reports 9th coronavirus case

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County is reporting its 9th positive coronavirus case.

The resident tested positive for the virus while at a local hospital and remains hospitalized, said Emily Jones, Robeson County public information officer, on Monday. “This person has travel history which may have resulted in the exposure. The person falls within the 50 to 64 year old range.”

On Sunday, Jones confirmed the county’s 8th case was in a person who tested positive “while at an out of county hospital.”

“The Health Department has not received any pertinent information from the facility,” Jones said about the county’s 8th case. “This person was over 60 years old.”

The county’s 7th case was in person who tested positive in a neighboring state, Jones said on April 8. “The individual acquired the virus from a coworker at the worksite in the neighboring state. The person is in the age group that has tested positive the most nationally: 18 to 49 years old. The person has not been hospitalized and remains at the residence within the county.”

The county’s 6th case was reported on April 7 in a person who “has no travel history and is midlife in age,” according to Jones. “Testing was done through a local hospital while the person was a patient” and “employment and social contacts are not available at this point, thus further followup is required.”

On April 4, the Robeson County Health Department confirmed the county’s 5th case in an older person with travel history. This person was still hospitalized at the time the case was announced.

Also on April 4, Jones confirmed the county’s 4th case in “an elderly resident with no travel history,” who tested positive for the virus “while being briefly hospitalized locally.”

Jones confirmed the county’s 3rd case on March 31 in an older person who had visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February. At the time this case was announced, this person was hospitalized in NJ and his case has not been linked to the community,

On March 24, the county’s second case was reported in a person who “was a close contact of the first case,” the Robeson Co. Health Dept. said. This person was tested at a local health clinic and at the time of the announcement, remained at home under isolation orders.

The county’s first case was reported on March 21 in a person who developed symptoms on March 12 after traveling to Washington D.C. This person was tested at a local health clinic and at the time was following isolation orders at home.

Count on News13 for updates.