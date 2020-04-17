Robeson Co. sees 4 new cases of coronavirus, county total reaches 19

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County has four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case number for the county to 19.

Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones announced the new cases Friday morning, saying these cases were in:

55-year-old man who is currently hospitalized locally

47-year-old man tested through local hospital facility and is at home

35-year-old woman tested through local hospital facility and is at home

46-year-old woman tested through local hospital facility and is at home

“The Health Department will follow up on contact tracing – initial indications are that none have a travel history,” Jones said. “As a reminder, only Robeson County residents are counted as a part of Robeson County’s statistics – if someone tests positive while working in a Robeson County business but he/she resides elsewhere, the person would be attributed to their county of residence and not Robeson. Obviously, this works the same if someone from Robeson tests positive but works in another county, it would count as a Robeson County statistic.”

“The trend lately has been that the affected are employees of larger business operations so work sites are more and more being the vehicle of transmission” Jones added. “Anecdotally, there are reports of people not adhering to social distancing over the holiday which has placed them at undue risk of getting the virus. Social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting all remain routine daily living habits.”

The county’s 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th cases were reported Thursday in the following:

76-year-old woman who remains hospitalized

51-year-old man who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home

53-year-old woman who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home

39-year-old woman who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home

The county’s 11th case was reported in a woman in her 40s who, as of Monday afternoon, remained hospitalized locally where she was tested.

The county’s 10th case was reported in a man in his 70s who, as of Monday afternoon, remained hospitalized locally where he was tested.

Jones previously said no history for the county’s 10th and 11th cases was made available and the county health department would follow up once more information was provided.

The 9th case in the county was reported in a person in the 50-64 year old age range, who had travel history “which may have resulted in the exposure.” This person tested positive for the virus while at a local hospital and remains hospitalized as of Monday.

The county’s 8th case was in a person over the age of 60 who tested positive “while at an out of county hospital,” Jones previously said. “The Health Department has not received any pertinent information from the facility.”

The county’s 7th case was in person who tested positive in a neighboring state, Jones said on April 8. “The individual acquired the virus from a coworker at the worksite in the neighboring state. The person is in the age group that has tested positive the most nationally: 18 to 49 years old. The person has not been hospitalized and remains at the residence within the county.”

The county’s 6th case was reported on April 7 in a person who “has no travel history and is midlife in age,” according to Jones. “Testing was done through a local hospital while the person was a patient” and “employment and social contacts are not available at this point, thus further followup is required.”

On April 4, the Robeson County Health Department confirmed the county’s 5th case in an older person with travel history. This person was still hospitalized at the time the case was announced.

Also on April 4, Jones confirmed the county’s 4th case in “an elderly resident with no travel history,” who tested positive for the virus “while being briefly hospitalized locally.”

Jones confirmed the county’s 3rd case on March 31 in an older person who had visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February. At the time this case was announced, this person was hospitalized in NJ and his case has not been linked to the community,

On March 24, the county’s second case was reported in a person who “was a close contact of the first case,” the Robeson Co. Health Dept. said. This person was tested at a local health clinic and at the time of the announcement, remained at home under isolation orders.

The county’s first case was reported on March 21 in a person who developed symptoms on March 12 after traveling to Washington D.C. This person was tested at a local health clinic and at the time was following isolation orders at home.

