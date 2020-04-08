Robeson County: 7th coronavirus case of virus in person who was infected in neighboring state

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County is reporting its 7th case of coronavirus.

Robeson County spokesperson Emily Jones says the 7th case is in a Robeson County resident, who tested positive for the virus in a neighboring state.

“The individual acquired the virus from a coworker at the worksite in the neighboring state,” Jones said. “The person is in the age group that has tested positive the most nationally: 18 to 49 years old. The person has not been hospitalized and remains at the residence within the county.”

Jones didn’t specify which state the person tested positive in.

For a full list of cases in NC, visit the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services website here.

