Robeson County announces 23rd case of COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County announced Saturday the 23rd case of COVID-19 for the county.

In a news release, county officials said the young female was tested at the health department and that it ‘appears to be affiliated with cases at her work site.’

Those were all the details provided.

North Carolina has seen a total 6,140 cases of COVID-19 statewide. For an update on statewide numbers, click here.

