Robeson County announces 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced Thursday 26 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death.

Robeson County now has 214 cases and four deaths. The new death is a female in her 60s, according to Robeson County spokesperson, Emily Jones.

Breakdown of the cases:

Oldest person: 63 years old

Youngest person: 4 years old

Positive tests between ages 25 and 49: 17

Male cases: 14

Female cases: 12

Locations testing was done:

Out of county hospital: 2

Local hospital: 13

Local private provider/clinic: 2

Out of county private clinic: 7

Local health department: 2

Possible reason condition was aquired:

Work-related: 5

Household contact: 1

Close contact: 3

Not listed: 17*

*Jones said one of the testing locations has not been providing sufficient information to determine possible sites or reasons for getting the virus, and it gets determined later by health department staff as they perform contact tracing.