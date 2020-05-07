Robeson County announces 31 new cases of COVID-19, total now 354

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total for the county up to 354.
Summary of new cases:
- Oldest person: 85
- Youngest people: 6 months, 9 years, 11 years
- Most common age group (25-49): 13
- Males: 11
- Females: 20
Test sites:
- Out of state hospitals: 2
- Local hospital: 14
- Private providers: 2
- Local health department: 1
- Out of county private provider: 12
