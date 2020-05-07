Robeson County announces 31 new cases of COVID-19, total now 354

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total for the county up to 354.

Summary of new cases:

  • Oldest person: 85
  • Youngest people: 6 months, 9 years, 11 years
  • Most common age group (25-49): 13
  • Males: 11
  • Females: 20

Test sites:

  • Out of state hospitals: 2
  • Local hospital: 14
  • Private providers: 2
  • Local health department: 1
  • Out of county private provider: 12

