Robeson County announces additional COVID-19 death, 236 cases total

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced an additional death from COVID-19 Friday.

Robeson County Spokesperson, Emily Jones said the patient was a 64-year-old woman who was tested and admitted to the local hospital. The woman had underlying medical conditions.

The county is reporting they have a total of 236 residents that have tested for the virus over the past six weeks.

