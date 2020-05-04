Robeson County announces sixth COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A sixth Robeson County resident has died from COVID-19, the county said in a news release Sunday.

The death was in an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions at a local hospital, according to county spokesperson Emily Jones.

As of Friday, 236 Robeson County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, Jones said.

A case update for Robseon County is expected Monday.

