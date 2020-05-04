Robeson County announces sixth COVID-19 death

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A sixth Robeson County resident has died from COVID-19, the county said in a news release Sunday.
The death was in an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions at a local hospital, according to county spokesperson Emily Jones.
As of Friday, 236 Robeson County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, Jones said.
A case update for Robseon County is expected Monday.
