Robeson County confirms 22 more cases of COVID-19, 303 total

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An additional 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Robeson County, bringing the total number of cases to 303, spokesperson, Emily Jones said.

Below is a breakdown of the cases:

  • Oldest person: 69
  • Youngest person: 5
  • Most common age group (25-45): 11
  • Females: 13
  • Males: 9

Tests were performed by:

  • Out of county hospital: 3
  • Private providers: 3
  • Out of county private practice: 3
  • VA: 1
  • Local hospital: 9
  • Out of county quick care: 1
  • Local health department: 2

Robeson County has had six total deaths since March 21.

