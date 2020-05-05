Robeson County confirms 22 more cases of COVID-19, 303 total

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An additional 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Robeson County, bringing the total number of cases to 303, spokesperson, Emily Jones said.

Below is a breakdown of the cases:

Oldest person: 69

Youngest person: 5

Most common age group (25-45): 11

Females: 13

Males: 9

Tests were performed by:

Out of county hospital: 3

Private providers: 3

Out of county private practice: 3

VA: 1

Local hospital: 9

Out of county quick care: 1

Local health department: 2

Robeson County has had six total deaths since March 21.