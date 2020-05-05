Robeson County confirms 22 more cases of COVID-19, 303 total

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An additional 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Robeson County, bringing the total number of cases to 303, spokesperson, Emily Jones said.
Below is a breakdown of the cases:
- Oldest person: 69
- Youngest person: 5
- Most common age group (25-45): 11
- Females: 13
- Males: 9
Tests were performed by:
- Out of county hospital: 3
- Private providers: 3
- Out of county private practice: 3
- VA: 1
- Local hospital: 9
- Out of county quick care: 1
- Local health department: 2
Robeson County has had six total deaths since March 21.