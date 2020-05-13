Robeson County confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced Wednesday 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 459, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.

Summary of new cases:

  • Male: 14
  • Female: 16
  • Oldest: 91
  • Youngest: 6, 7, 8, and 10
  • Most common age group testing positive (25-49): 12
  • American Indian: 1
  • African-American: 15
  • White: 3
  • White (Hispanic): 10
  • Not listed: 1

Testing sites:

  • Local hospital: 18
  • Out of county hospital: 9
  • Out of county private clinic: 1
  • Out of county quick care: 1
  • Local health department: 1

