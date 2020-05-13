Robeson County confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced Wednesday 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 459, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.
Summary of new cases:
- Male: 14
- Female: 16
- Oldest: 91
- Youngest: 6, 7, 8, and 10
- Most common age group testing positive (25-49): 12
- American Indian: 1
- African-American: 15
- White: 3
- White (Hispanic): 10
- Not listed: 1
Testing sites:
- Local hospital: 18
- Out of county hospital: 9
- Out of county private clinic: 1
- Out of county quick care: 1
- Local health department: 1