ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County is reporting 10 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 95.
Emily Jones, spokesperson for the county, announced the new cases Friday, saying they are in:
- 34 year old female who was tested at a health department out of county – no info provided
- 20 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – household contact to known work site case
- 18 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – household contact to known work site case
- 67 year old male who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – contact to known work site case
- 20 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – contact to known work site case
- 24 year old male who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – no info provided
- 42 year old female who was tested at a private providers office – household contact to known case
- 28 year old female who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided
- 73 year old male who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided
- 25 year old male who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided
“This listing has a lot of individuals who contracted the condition from a household member,” Jones said. “Contact with individuals who are exhibiting symptoms should be eliminated or minimized as much as possible.”
Three of the county’s cases have resulted in death.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Robeson County reports 10 more cases of COVID-19, total now at 95
- Gov. McMaster expected to extend ‘State of Emergency’ order on Monday
- CORONAVIRUS: Which ZIP codes near us have the most cases
- PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
- Gov. Kemp issues guidelines for restaurants reopening in Georgia