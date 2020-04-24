Robeson County reports 10 more cases of COVID-19, total now at 95

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County is reporting 10 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 95.

Emily Jones, spokesperson for the county, announced the new cases Friday, saying they are in:

34 year old female who was tested at a health department out of county – no info provided

20 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – household contact to known work site case

18 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – household contact to known work site case

67 year old male who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – contact to known work site case

20 year old female who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – contact to known work site case

24 year old male who was tested at a quick clinic out of county – no info provided

42 year old female who was tested at a private providers office – household contact to known case

28 year old female who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided

73 year old male who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided

25 year old male who was tested through the local hospital – no info provided

“This listing has a lot of individuals who contracted the condition from a household member,” Jones said. “Contact with individuals who are exhibiting symptoms should be eliminated or minimized as much as possible.”

Three of the county’s cases have resulted in death.

