Robeson County reports 6 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Robeson County reported 6 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to 50.



Additionally, a 71-year-old hospitalized female with underlying medical issues has become the 3rd person to die from the virus in the county.

The six new cases include:



A 34-year-old female tested at an out of county quick care – household contact, as well as worksite related.

A 61-year-old male tested at an out of county ED – worksite related.

A 32-year-old male tested at a county private provider – no information provided.

A 59-Year-old female tested at the health department.

A 33-year-old male tested at the health department – worksite related.

A 33-year-old female tested at an out of county quick care – worksite related.