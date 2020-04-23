Robeson County reports 85 total cases of COVID-19, 3 resulting in death

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – An additional 35 positive test results for COVID-19 in Robeson County residents were reported on Thursday.

There have been 85 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County since the pandemic began; 3 of those cases have resulted in death.

On Thursday, the youngest person who tested positive was 15 and the oldest was 72. The vast majority were aged 24-49. There were 19 females and 16 males.

Individual results are not posted due to the volume and lack of information on many of the test result forms, according to Emily Jones, public information officer. However, as an overview:



26 tests were done through the local hospital.

2 tests were done at an out of county quick care.

1 test was done at an out of the county.

ED5 tests were done by an out of county clinic1 test was done by a private provider.



Many are worksite related but the information is too sketchy to make a definitive statement on the precise number, Jones said.



The health department is in the process of doing contact tracing and follow-up and has reassigned staff duties to accommodate the increased volume.