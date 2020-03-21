Robeson County reports its first positive case of COVID-19; patient in isolation

ROBSESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A resident of Robeson County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county’s health department.

This is the first positive case of the novel coronavirus reported in the county.

The patient is currently following isolation orders and is at home, a release from the county says. They developed symptoms March 12 after traveling to Washington D.C.

The patient was tested at a local health clinic.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines