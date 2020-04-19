Robeson County up to 28 COVID-19 cases, county officials report

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County officials said Sunday that three additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 28.

The newly identified cases are:

55-year-old male. Other positive cases worked at same worksite

47-year-old male. Household contact of a known case.

21-year-old female. Household contact of a known case.

Robeson County has seen two deaths in residents with the virus, according to county spokesperson Emily Jones.

