Robeson County up to 28 COVID-19 cases, county officials report

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County officials said Sunday that three additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 28.
The newly identified cases are:
- 55-year-old male. Other positive cases worked at same worksite
- 47-year-old male. Household contact of a known case.
- 21-year-old female. Household contact of a known case.
Robeson County has seen two deaths in residents with the virus, according to county spokesperson Emily Jones.
