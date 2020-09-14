COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina LT. Governor Pamela Evette announced on Monday she contracted COVID-19.
In a tweet, Evette said she “began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine.” Evette’s test came back positive but said she had only minor symptoms and is feeling better.
Evette went on to recommend anyone showing symptoms to get tested immediately.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Florence mass shooter to appear in court Wednesday
- 2 more counties get ‘medium’ disease spread rating; Dillon, Marlboro highest in state
- S.C. Lt. Governor announces COVID-19 diagnosis
- 525 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SC; county-by-county breakdown
- Coroner identifies Myrtle Beach man who drowned near 29th Avenue S. on Sunday