S.C. Lt. Governor announces COVID-19 diagnosis

by: WSPA Staff

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, an advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina LT. Governor Pamela Evette announced on Monday she contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet, Evette said she “began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine.” Evette’s test came back positive but said she had only minor symptoms and is feeling better.

Evette went on to recommend anyone showing symptoms to get tested immediately.

