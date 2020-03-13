1  of  2
Santee Cooper says they won’t cut off power on delinquent bills ‘for the time being’

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WBTW) – Santee Cooper announced Friday they won’t cut off power on delinquent bills due to the coronavirus.

“We understand the new coronavirus could create financial hardship. We will not be cutting off power because of delinquent bills for the time being,” Santee Cooper said in a Facebook post Friday. ” Please reach out to us if you need help paying your bill and give us the opportunity to work with you. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and reevaluate our plans on April 2.”

