MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday marks one year since South Carolina’s first suspected COVID-19 cases.

On March 6, 2020, DHEC said it was investigating the state’s first two possible cases of COVID-19. One of the cases was in Kershaw County. The other was in Charleston County.

One year later, more than 445,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 7,600 people have died in South Carolina due to COVID-19.

Now the state focuses on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday night, 8.9% of South Carolina residents have been completely vaccinated. 17.2% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHEC.